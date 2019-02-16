China, Pakistan to enhance cooperation on Belt and Road Initiative

Gao made the remarks here Friday while meeting Pakistani President Arif Alvi.



He said that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and the friendship between the two counties is deeply rooted in the two peoples.



The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has brought tangible benefits to the people of both countries and China is willing to facilitate bilateral parliamentary and civil exchanges and conduct closer cooperation under the BRI framework, Gao said.



For his part, Alvi said Pakistan will intensify coordination with China in regional and global issues, adding that the two countries enjoy long history of friendship.



The president also said that the Pakistani side is willing to join hands with China to push the development of the BRI and CPEC to a new height.



Gao kicked off his Pakistan visit on Feb. 13 at the invitation of Pakistan's Senate. He also met with Chairman of the Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Leader of the House for the Pakistan's Senate Shibli Faraz and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Daru Khan Achakzai.

