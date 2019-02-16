China to ensure safety of aquatic products: official

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/2/16 15:42:28





Zhang Xianliang, a senior official with the



More efforts will be made by the ministry to supervise and provide guidance for the use of feed and drugs, Zhang said.



While establishing a mechanism for safety risk monitoring and assessment, the ministry will strengthen the prevention and control of aquatic animal diseases.



Last year, China's aquaculture output exceeded 50 million tonnes, accounting for over 78 percent of the country's total aquatic products output, official data showed.



China is the world's only country that raises more aquatic products than what it fishes, according to the ministry.

China will implement strict measures to ensure the safety and quality of aquatic products, though the product safety and quality have improved in recent years.Zhang Xianliang, a senior official with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said more than 97 percent of the products met standards according to market monitoring last year, up from 94.4 percent in 2013.More efforts will be made by the ministry to supervise and provide guidance for the use of feed and drugs, Zhang said.While establishing a mechanism for safety risk monitoring and assessment, the ministry will strengthen the prevention and control of aquatic animal diseases.Last year, China's aquaculture output exceeded 50 million tonnes, accounting for over 78 percent of the country's total aquatic products output, official data showed.China is the world's only country that raises more aquatic products than what it fishes, according to the ministry.