One of world's largest container ships docks at Greece's Piraeus

The aerial photo taken on Feb. 15, 2019 shows the COSCO Shipping Pisces, one of the world's largest container ships with a capacity of 20,000 TEU, approaching Piraeus port, Greece. The ship has sailed nearly a month from China, and it will dock at Piraeus for 24 hours before starting its trip to the port of Antwerp in Belgium. (Xinhua/Wu Lu)

COSCO Shipping Pisces, one the world's largest container ships with a capacity of 20,000 TEU, docked at Greece's Piraeus port on Friday afternoon, after sailing nearly a month from China.It's the ship's first voyage since it was delivered on Jan. 15 this year.The management from the Piraeus Container Terminal presented a souvenir to the captain of Pisces, wishing the future journey of this ocean-going ship to be safe and smooth.According to Captain Xu Dexiang, Pisces is the tenth of COSCO Shipping's Constellation series of vessels, all named after the 12 constellations in the zodiac family.The ship is 400 meters long, nearly 60 meters wide, 71 meters high and has a design speed of 22.5 knots/hour.According to the captain, the containership boasts numerous environmental-friendly features including shore-power system, ballast water management systems and low fuel and energy consumption.Furthermore, the ship is equipped with intelligent energy efficiency management system aimed at monitoring and management of consumption of fuel, energy, and ship speed optimization. The system allows for one-man bridge operation, securing COSCO Shipping Pisces a spot in the new generation of "smart ships".The ship will dock at Piraeus for 24 hours before starting its trip to the port of Antwerp in Belgium.

