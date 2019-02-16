One of world's largest container ships docks at Greece's Piraeus

The aerial photo taken on Feb. 15, 2019 shows the COSCO Shipping Pisces, one of the world's largest container ships with a capacity of 20,000 TEU, approaching Piraeus port, Greece. The ship has sailed nearly a month from China, and it will dock at Piraeus for 24 hours before starting its trip to the port of Antwerp in Belgium. (Xinhua/Wu Lu)COSCO Shipping Pisces, one the world's largest container ships with a capacity of 20,000 TEU, docked at Greece's Piraeus port on Friday afternoon, after sailing nearly a month from China.
The aerial photo taken on Feb. 15, 2019 shows that the COSCO Shipping Pisces, one of the world's largest container ships with a capacity of 20,000 TEU, docked at the Piraeus port, Greece. The ship has sailed nearly a month from China, and it will dock at Piraeus for 24 hours before starting its trip to the port of Antwerp in Belgium. (Xinhua/Wu Lu)
The photo taken on Feb. 15, 2019 shows the Piraeus Container Terminal in Piraeus, Greece. COSCO Shipping Pisces, one the world's largest container ships with a capacity of 20,000 TEU, docked at Greece's Piraeus port on Friday afternoon, after sailing nearly a month from China. It will dock at Piraeus for 24 hours before starting its trip to the port of Antwerp in Belgium. (Xinhua/Yu Shuaishuai)
COSCO Shipping Pisces, one of the world's largest container ships with a capacity of 20,000 TEU, is seen towed towards the dock of Piraeus port, Greece, Feb. 15, 2019. The ship has sailed nearly a month from China, and it will dock at Piraeus for 24 hours before starting its trip to the port of Antwerp in Belgium. (Xinhua/Yu Shuaishuai)
The aerial photo taken on Feb. 15, 2019 shows the COSCO Shipping Pisces, one of the world's largest container ships with a capacity of 20,000 TEU, approaching Piraeus port, Greece. The ship has sailed nearly a month from China, and it will dock at Piraeus for 24 hours before starting its trip to the port of Antwerp in Belgium. (Xinhua/Wu Lu)
