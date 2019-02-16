Qinghai's Yushu takes relief measures after number of blizzards

A staff member sterilizes in Chengduo County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 15, 2019. Yushu has been hit by a number of blizzards since December last year. Local government has been taking relief measures to help bring people's life back to normal. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

A herdsman feeds sheep in Gaqing Village of Chengduo County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 15, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

A staff member makes sterilizer in Chengduo County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 15, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

A herdsman feeds lambs in Gaqing Village of Chengduo County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 15, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

A herdsman feeds cattle in Gaqing Village of Chengduo County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 15, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)