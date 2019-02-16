Plum flowers blossom as weather becomes warm in E China's Jiangsu

People visit Meihua Mountain in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 16, 2019. Plum flowers blossom as the weather becomes warm. (Xinhua/Li Bo)


 

Photo taken on Feb. 16, 2019 shows plum flowers on Meihua Mountain in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province. Plum flowers blossom as the weather becomes warm. (Xinhua/Li Bo)


 

A visitor takes photos on Meihua Mountain in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 16, 2019. Plum flowers blossom as the weather becomes warm. (Xinhua/Li Bo)


 

A visitor takes photos on Meihua Mountain in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 16, 2019. Plum flowers blossom as the weather becomes warm. (Xinhua/Li Bo)


 

People take photos on Meihua Mountain in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 16, 2019. Plum flowers blossom as the weather becomes warm. (Xinhua/Li Bo)



