UN senior diplomats speak at joint briefing at UN headquarters

Luis Alfonso de Alba (C, front), the United Nations secretary-general's special envoy for the 2019 Climate Summit, speaks at a joint briefing at the UN headquarters in New York, Feb. 14, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces (2nd R, front) speaks during a joint briefing together with Luis Alfonso de Alba, the UN secretary-general's special envoy for the 2019 Climate Summit, at the UN headquarters in New York, Feb. 14, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)