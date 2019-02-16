China, Thailand exchange in-depth views on South China Sea issue

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) and Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai hold strategic consultations in Chiang Mai, Thailand, on Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai held here Saturday strategic consultations and exchanged in-depth views on the South China Sea issue.Talking positively about the situation in the South China Sea which is getting stable, the two sides said the momentum has been strengthened in boosting dialogue, managing differences and deepening cooperation.They stressed that the countries concerned should continue the efforts to solve their disputes peacefully through friendly consultations and negotiations.As both China and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries are the parties to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), they should work together to safeguard the freedom of navigation in and the over-flight above the South China Sea in accordance with the law, as well as maintain the peace and stability in the South China Sea, they said.On China's proposal to complete talks on the Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea within three years, the Thai foreign minister noted with appreciation.Don said Thailand is willing to join hands with other ASEAN countries to speed up the consultations to work out the regional rules which conforms to the reality of the region and are abided by all parties so as to benefit the region and the international community.