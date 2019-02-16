Indian army officer killed in blast in Indian-controlled Kashmir

At least one senior Indian army officer was reportedly killed and a soldier injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Saturday, local media reported.



The incident took place in the Rajouri district along the Line of Control (LoC), the international border with neighboring Pakistan.



This is the second successive blast in the India-controlled Kashmir in the past three days.



On Thursday as many as 40 security personnel belonging to the paramilitary force, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), were killed, and many others injured in a massive blast in the Pulwama district.



Further details of the incident are awaited.

