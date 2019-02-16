Senior CPC official stresses integrated development of media

A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) underscored efforts to promote integrated development of media and study of Party theories.



The integrated development of media should be a priority of the country's publicity front, said Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, during an inspection tour to central China's Hubei Province from Thursday to Saturday.



Efforts should be made to supply quality content, apply the latest information technologies and develop a nationwide communication matrix of integrated media, Huang said.



He also instructed local authorities to introduce high quality programs to help Party members and ordinary people learn Party theories.

