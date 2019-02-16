Members of a performing team of lusheng, a reed-pipe wind instrument, go to attend an event celebrating "hundred-bird dress" festival in Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A woman of Miao ethnic group dances to celebrate "hundred-bird dress" festival in Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villagers of Miao ethnic group dance to celebrate "hundred-bird dress" festival in Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A woman of Miao ethnic group watches performance celebrating "hundred-bird dress" festival in Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villagers carrying lusheng, a reed-pipe wind instrument, go to attend an event celebrating "hundred-bird dress" festival in Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)