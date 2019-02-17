Snow-covered Yangbian section of Great Wall in Hebei

By Agencies Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/2/17 0:53:45

Photo taken on Feb. 15, 2019 shows the snow-covered Yangbian section of the Great Wall in Huailai County, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 15, 2019. (Xinhua/Wu Diansen)


 

Photo taken on Feb. 15, 2019 shows the snow-covered Yangbian section of the Great Wall in Huailai County, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 15, 2019. (Xinhua/Wu Diansen)


 

Photo taken on Feb. 15, 2019 shows the snow-covered Yangbian section of the Great Wall in Huailai County, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 15, 2019. (Xinhua/Wu Diansen)


 

Photo taken on Feb. 15, 2019 shows the snow-covered Yangbian section of the Great Wall in Huailai County, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 15, 2019. (Xinhua/Wu Diansen)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus