Snow-covered Yangbian section of Great Wall in Hebei

Photo taken on Feb. 15, 2019 shows the snow-covered Yangbian section of the Great Wall in Huailai County, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 15, 2019. (Xinhua/Wu Diansen)

Photo taken on Feb. 15, 2019 shows the snow-covered Yangbian section of the Great Wall in Huailai County, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 15, 2019. (Xinhua/Wu Diansen)

Photo taken on Feb. 15, 2019 shows the snow-covered Yangbian section of the Great Wall in Huailai County, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 15, 2019. (Xinhua/Wu Diansen)

Photo taken on Feb. 15, 2019 shows the snow-covered Yangbian section of the Great Wall in Huailai County, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 15, 2019. (Xinhua/Wu Diansen)