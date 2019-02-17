Australian SailGP team wins first SailGP event in Sydney

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/2/17 1:07:08

Members of Australian SailGP team celebrate during the awarding ceremony of the first SailGP event at the harbor in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)


 

Members of Australian SailGP team celebrate after winning the first SailGP event at the harbor in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)


 

Chinese SailGP team competes during the first SailGP event at the harbor in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)


 

Australian SailGP team competes during the first SailGP event at the harbor in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)


 

Members of Australian SailGP team celebrate after winning the first SailGP event at the harbor in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)


 

Australian SailGP team competes during the first SailGP event at the harbor in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)


 

SailGP teams compete during the first SailGP event at the harbor in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)


 

Australian SailGP team competes during the first SailGP event at the harbor in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)


 

SailGP teams compete during the first SailGP event at the harbor in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)


 

