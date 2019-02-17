Australian SailGP team wins first SailGP event in Sydney

Members of Australian SailGP team celebrate during the awarding ceremony of the first SailGP event at the harbor in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)
Members of Australian SailGP team celebrate after winning the first SailGP event at the harbor in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)
Chinese SailGP team competes during the first SailGP event at the harbor in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)
Australian SailGP team competes during the first SailGP event at the harbor in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)
SailGP teams compete during the first SailGP event at the harbor in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)
