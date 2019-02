Job fairs held in multiple cities in China after Spring Festival

Job seekers are seen on a job fair at Baokang County, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 15, 2019. Job fairs are held in multiple cities in China after the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Chen Quanlin)

Job seekers are seen on a job fair in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 15, 2019. Job fairs are held in multiple cities in China after the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Jiankang)

Job seekers are seen on a job fair at Xiangshan District in Huaibei, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 15, 2019. Job fairs are held in multiple cities in China after the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wan Shanchao)

Job seekers are seen on a job fair at Baokang County, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 15, 2019. Job fairs are held in multiple cities in China after the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Chen Quanlin)

Job seekers are seen on a job fair in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 15, 2019. Job fairs are held in multiple cities in China after the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Jiankang)