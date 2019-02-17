Facts show B&R Initiative serves common interests of humanity: senior Chinese official

Facts have shown and will continue to prove that the China-proposed Belt and Road
Initiative creates opportunities and benefits for all countries and serves the common interests of humanity, a senior Chinese official said here Saturday.
Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks in his keynote speech themed "Working for a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind by Promoting International Cooperation and Multilateralism" at the 55th Munich Security Conference.
"The Belt and Road Initiative is an important international public good that China contributes to global cooperation for common development. It is also an important pathway toward building a community with a shared future for mankind," said Yang, who is also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee.
Guided by the principle of consultation and cooperation for shared benefit and the vision of green, clean and sustainable development, China will partner with all parties on the basis of universally accepted international rules, standards, laws and regulations to make the Belt and Road cooperation a road for peace, prosperity, openness, innovation and cultural exchange, he added.
Building on the successful first Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in 2017, China will host the second forum in Beijing in about two months' time.
With active participation and concerted efforts of all parties, the official believes that "the Belt and Road cooperation will achieve even greater progress to the benefit of all peoples."