Global cooperation, multilateralism is the right way to go: senior Chinese official

Global cooperation, multilateralism and a community with a shared future for mankind represents a momentous trend of our times and is the right way to go, said a senior Chinese official here on Saturday.



Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said this in his keynote speech themed "Working for a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind by Promoting International Cooperation and Multilateralism" at the 55th Munich Security Conference.



Yang, who is also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, said the world today is undergoing fast and profound changes with growing uncertainties and instability. "Unilateralism and protectionism have been on the rise; the multilateral international order and global governance system have come under challenge."



As a founding member of the UN and a permanent member of its Security Council, China has all along supported multilateralism, followed the multilateral approach, and advocated peace, development and win-win cooperation, playing its consistent role as a promoter of world peace, contributor to global development and upholder of the international order, Yang added.



According to him, the principle of sovereign equality is the most important norm governing state-to-state relations. And dialogue and consultation is an important approach to sound global governance in today's world. The rule of law is central to the pursuit of law-based international relations. And win-win cooperation is essential for achieving common development.



These are the "principles that China holds dear as a staunch supporter of multilateralism," Yang underscored, adding that to advocate and practice multilateralism is not just China's choice, but also the preferred option of an overwhelming majority of countries.



"China advocates a steadfast commitment to advance international cooperation, uphold and develop multilateralism, and make the international order more just and equitable," the official reiterated.



To achieve this, countries need to forge partnerships through mutual respect, uphold universal security through mutual support, foster global development and prosperity through win-win cooperation and improve global governance through reform and innovation, Yang explained.

