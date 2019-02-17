In pics: national intangible cultural heritage Wuzhou kiln pottery firing

Chen Xinhua, the representative inheritor of Wuzhou kiln pottery firing, applies underglaze colour to a pottery ware in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 16, 2019. The first kiln of Wuzhou pottery wares were finished at the beginning of the Chinese Lunar New Year. The Wuzhou kiln pottery firing technique was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2014. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Chen Xinhua (1st L), the representative inheritor of Wuzhou kiln pottery firing, teaches his apprentices in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Apprentices of Chen Xinhua, the representative inheritor of Wuzhou kiln pottery firing, are seen in the workshop in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Chen Xinhua, the representative inheritor of Wuzhou kiln pottery firing, checks unglazed pottery wares at the workshop in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An apprentice of Chen Xinhua, the representative inheritor of Wuzhou kiln pottery firing, moulds the clay into the shape of a dragon in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Photo taken on Feb. 16, 2019 shows the exhibits at the museum of Wuzhou kiln pottery in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Chen Xinhua, the representative inheritor of Wuzhou kiln pottery firing, carries an unglazed pottery ware in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Photo taken on Feb. 16, 2019 shows an exhibit at the museum of Wuzhou kiln pottery in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)