Lantern fair held in Tangshan, north China's Hebei

Aerial photo shows folk artists spraying molten iron at a lantern fair in the Nanhu Park in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 15, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

People visit a lantern fair in the Nanhu Park in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 15, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Folk artists perform lion dance at a lantern fair in the Nanhu Park in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 15, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

People experience shadow play at a lantern fair in the Nanhu Park in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 15, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Folk artists perform drum dance at a lantern fair in the Nanhu Park in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 15, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Aerial photo shows a view of the Nanhu Park in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 15, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Aerial photo shows folk artists performing dragon dance at a lantern fair in the Nanhu Park in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 15, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

