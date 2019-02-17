Chocolate Festival held in Athens, Greece

A worker makes an ice cream during the Chocolate Festival in Athens, Greece, Feb. 16, 2019. The four-day festival, held from February 14 to 17, involved tasting sessions, workshops and children activities led by experts dedicated to the art of chocolate. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

Visitors taste chocolate sweets during the Chocolate Festival in Athens, Greece, Feb. 16, 2019. The four-day festival, held from February 14 to 17, involved tasting sessions, workshops and children activities led by experts dedicated to the art of chocolate. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

A young visitor tastes chocolate during the Chocolate Festival in Athens, Greece, Feb. 16, 2019. The four-day festival, held from February 14 to 17, involved tasting sessions, workshops and children activities led by experts dedicated to the art of chocolate. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

Visitors pose biting a huge panel of chocolate during the Chocolate Festival in Athens, Greece, Feb. 16, 2019. The four-day festival, held from February 14 to 17, involved tasting sessions, workshops and children activities led by experts dedicated to the art of chocolate. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

Visitors taste chocolate during the Chocolate Festival in Athens, Greece, Feb. 16, 2019. The four-day festival, held from February 14 to 17, involved tasting sessions, workshops and children activities led by experts dedicated to the art of chocolate. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

Chocolate sweets are sold during the Chocolate Festival in Athens, Greece, Feb. 16, 2019. The four-day festival, held from February 14 to 17, involved tasting sessions, workshops and children activities led by experts dedicated to the art of chocolate. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

Visitors watch the making of chocolate sweets during the Chocolate Festival in Athens, Greece, Feb. 16, 2019. The four-day festival, held from February 14 to 17, involved tasting sessions, workshops and children activities led by experts dedicated to the art of chocolate. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)