Pyongyang residents pay tribute to late DPRK leaders on Day of Shining Star

Pyongyang residents pay tribute to the statues of late leaders of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang, DPRK, on Feb. 16, 2019, the Day of the Shining Star. Tens of thousands of Pyongyang residents paid tribute to the statues of late leaders of the DPRK Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il on Saturday, the Day of the Shining Star. A floral basket sent by top leader of the DPRK Kim Jong Un was seen at the statues of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il on Mansu Hill on the day set to commemorate Kim Jong Il's birthday. Visitors placed blooms and flower baskets before the figures, lined up and bowed deeply to the statues to show their respect. (Xinhua/Cheng Dayu)

Children are seen at the Kimjongilia flower exhibition at the Kimilsungia-Kimjongilia Exhibition Hall in Pyongyang, DPRK, on Feb. 16, 2019, the Day of the Shining Star. Tens of thousands of Pyongyang residents paid tribute to the statues of late leaders of the DPRK Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il on Saturday, the Day of the Shining Star. A floral basket sent by top leader of the DPRK Kim Jong Un was seen at the statues of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il on Mansu Hill on the day set to commemorate Kim Jong Il's birthday. Visitors placed blooms and flower baskets before the figures, lined up and bowed deeply to the statues to show their respect. (Xinhua/Cheng Dayu)

Tens of thousands of Pyongyang residents paid tribute to the statues of late leaders of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il on Saturday, the Day of the Shining Star.A floral basket sent by top leader of the DPRK Kim Jong Un was seen at the statues of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il on Mansu Hill on the day set to commemorate Kim Jong Il's birthday.Visitors placed blooms and flower baskets before the figures, lined up and bowed deeply to the statues to show their respect."We often come here to pay tribute to our great leaders as we regard them as our parents. We could not have lived a peaceful life without our great leaders," a visitor calling himself Pak said.Local people also visited the week-long Kimjongilia flower exhibition that opened Thursday at the Kimilsungia-Kimjongilia Exhibition Hall as a way to commemorate their late leaders.