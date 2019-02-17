Snow scenery across China

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 15, 2019 shows a snow scenery at Zhangjiayu Village in Jizhou District of Tianjin, north China. (Xinhua/Wang Guangshan)

Photo taken on Feb. 15, 2019 shows a snow scenery at the Jiankou Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Bu Xiangdong)

Photo taken on Feb. 15, 2019 shows a snow scenery at the Badaling Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Fan Jiashan)

A man practices tai chi in Wenxian County, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 14, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Hongxing)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 15, 2019 shows a snow scenery in Rongcheng City of east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Yang Zhili)

Photo taken on Feb. 15, 2019 shows a snow scenery in the eastern royal tombs of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Liu Mancang)

Photo taken on Feb. 15, 2019 shows snow a scenery at the Beining Park in Tianjin, north China. (Xinhua/Liu Guancheng)

Children play after a snowfall in Wenxian County, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 14, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Hongxing)

Tourists take photos on the snow-covered ground in the Imperial Summer Resort in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 15, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Huanyu)

Photo taken on Feb. 15, 2019 shows a snow scenery in the North Wudang Mountain in Fangshan County, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Jiwang)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 15, 2019 shows a snow scenery in the Dawuchuan Wetland in Pingshan County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Qibao)