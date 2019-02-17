23rd National Multicultural Festival celebrated in Canberra, Australia

Visitors join a parade of the 23rd National Multicultural Festival in Canberra, Australia, on Feb. 16, 2019. The 2019 National Multicultural Festival parade commenced on Saturday afternoon at the center of Australia's capital Canberra. Over 2,000 performers from a range of cultural groups displayed their diverse culture with beautiful dancers, marching bands and magnificent floats, enveloping the streets with spectacular color and sound. Thousands of people flocked to the streets to witness. (Xinhua/Pan Xiangyue)

Members of the Chinese community perform lion dance during a parade of the 23rd National Multicultural Festival in Canberra, Australia, on Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Pan Xiangyue)

Columbian performers present traditional dances during a parade of the 23rd National Multicultural Festival in Canberra, Australia, on Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Pan Xiangyue)

Columbian performers present traditional dances during a parade of the 23rd National Multicultural Festival in Canberra, Australia, on Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Pan Xiangyue)

Members of Federation of Chinese Community of Canberra Inc. perform waist drum dance during a parade of the 23rd National Multicultural Festival in Canberra, Australia, on Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Pan Xiangyue)

Scottish descendants play the bagpipes during a parade of the 23rd National Multicultural Festival in Canberra, Australia, on Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Pan Xiangyue)

A band presents the Brazilian rhythms of samba during a parade of the 23rd National Multicultural Festival in Canberra, Australia, on Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Pan Xiangyue)

A band presents the Brazilian rhythms of samba during a parade of the 23rd National Multicultural Festival in Canberra, Australia, on Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Pan Xiangyue)