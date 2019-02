Chinese New Year celebrated in Los Angeles, U.S.

A woman takes a selfie with lion dance performer at Los Angeles Chinatown Firecracker Run 2019 in Los Angeles, the United States, Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Qian Weizhong)

Dogs wait to take part in pets run at Los Angeles Chinatown Firecracker Run 2019 in Los Angeles, the United States, Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Qian Weizhong)

People take part in bike race at Los Angeles Chinatown Firecracker Run 2019 in Los Angeles, the United States, Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Qian Weizhong)

Dogs take part in pets run at Los Angeles Chinatown Firecracker Run 2019 in Los Angeles, the United States, Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Qian Weizhong)

Artists perform dragon dance during a Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration in Santa Anita Park, Los Angeles, the United States, Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A woman purchases Chinese New Year products during a Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration in Santa Anita Park, Los Angeles, the United States, Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A man looks at Chinese New Year products during a Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration in Santa Anita Park, Los Angeles, the United States, Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A vendor prepares chestnuts roasted with sugar during a Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration in Santa Anita Park, Los Angeles, the United States, Feb. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Ying)