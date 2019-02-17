Daily railway trips surpass 10 million for 8 consecutive days in China

Daily railway trips in China exceed 10 million for eight consecutive days during the Spring Festival travel rush, data from the national railway operator showed Saturday.



On Feb. 16, some 11 million passenger trips were made by rail, up 8.6 percent year on year, according to the China Railway Corporation (CRC).



The Feb. 15 saw a 4.4-percent year-on-year rise in railway trips, hitting 11.32 million, said the CRC.



To facilitate the post Spring Festival holiday travel rush and to provide the passengers with a convenient, comfortable and nice travel experience, all local railway departments have raised their work efficiency and improved the waiting room conditions.



This year's Spring Festival travel rush started from Jan. 21 and will last till March 1, with railway trips expected to hit 413 million in total, up 8.3 percent.





