55th Munich Security Conference sees China, Germany pledge to enhance cooperation

Under the current international situation, China and Germany are willing to enhance cooperation, senior officials said on Saturday.
Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on the sidelines of the 55th Munich Security Conference.
Yang, also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, said that China and Germany are all-round strategic partners. Many achievements have been made by the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.
China is willing to maintain close high-level contacts, and to strengthen dialogue and communication at all levels and in all fields. Yang said that China is willing to share opportunities brought by the China-proposed Belt and Road
Initiative and continues to supply foreign companies investing in China with an open, transparent and fair market environment.
Yang hopes that Germany will continue to treat Chinese companies' investment and high-tech cooperation in Germany in an objective and open manner.
China attaches great importance to China-Europe ties and will continue to support the European integration process and back Europe in playing an important role in international affairs, Yang said.
It is necessary for both countries to strengthen cooperation in the current international situation. Both sides should stick to multilateralism and a rules-based international order, and encourage China-Germany and China-Europe relations to realize new development, Yang said.
For his part, Maas said that Germany attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations with China.
It is "inspiring to keep bilateral relations at a high level," Maas said, adding that Germany is willing to strengthen cooperation in all fields, including cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.
In the current international situation, Maas said, Germany expects China to play a more important role in international issues and is willing to enhance strategic communication and cooperation in multilateral affairs with China, so as to cope with global challenges together.
The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional hotspot issues of common concern.