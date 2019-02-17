China's Su takes second straight indoor men's 60m win at Birmingham

China's sprinter Su Bingtian won the men's 60 meters title with a season best of 6.47 seconds at the IAAF World Indoor Tour meeting in Birmingham on Saturday.



Su, the fastest Asian-born athlete in history, beat local hero Reece Prescod to the second place, although Prescod ran his personal best of 6.53 seconds. Michael Rodgers of the United States was third in 6.54.



It was Su's second victory following his season-opening win four days ago in Athlone, Ireland, where his winning time was 6.52.



"I don't think the titles are important for me," Su told Xinhua. "The most important thing is the time. I just want to know the effect of my winter training.



"I did not set a target in Ireland because it was my first race this season. But before this race, I told myself to try 6.48. So I am very happy to run 6.47."



The exciting atmosphere from the full-capacity Birmingham fans has also helped Su perform his best. It was no strange for him. He won the silver medal here with a new Asian record of 6.42 seconds in the World Indoor Championships last year, the first ever sprint medal for Chinese male athletes.



"It was an excellent arena," he said. "I like the fans here. They love athletics and the atmosphere is absolutely thrilling."



Su is looking to complete a hat-trick of indoor wins when he competes at the World Indoor Tour finals in Dusseldorf, Germany, next Wednesday.



"I hope to run faster there. I know it will be tough. After two races in four days, I feel a little tired but I need to face the challenge," he said.



After a successful indoor season last year, where he improved his own 60m Asian record three times en route to grabbing a landmark silver medal, he went on to clock 9.91 seconds twice in 10 days in the 100m, levelling the continental record set by Nigeria-born Qatari Femi Ogunode in 2016.



Su aims higher in a year when the World Championships will be held in Doha in Septemeber. A medal in the 100m will put his name in the world athletics history book.



"My aim is to dip under 9.90 seconds," he said. "My aim is to win medals for China and make history. But you cannot just talk about that. You need to work harder."



Since all-time great Usain Bolt retired, Su might have a better chance in Doha.

