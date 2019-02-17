Fosun chairman apologizes for norovirus outbreak at Club Med





Guo Guangchang, chairman of Fosun International, publicly apologized on Saturday after guests were infected with norovirus - often referred to as the winter vomiting bug - at a Club Med ski resort in Yabuli, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.



Guo made his apology during the Y.B.L China Entrepreneur Forum in Heilongjiang on Sunday, adding that he had launched an internal investigation and would not tolerate or ignore any management negligence, domestic news site jiemian.com reported Sunday.



Guo said the incident was entirely unexpected, and Fosun was also reflecting on the lack of immediate and effective control measures at the resort after the initial outbreak on February 10, which led to more than 100 people suffering from symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting and fever.



Foson consulted a large number of customers about the incident before its internal investigation, and has offered compensation to the affected guests, Guo said.



Local authorities have been working with Club Med and measures have been taken to ensure that the virus is controlled, the report said. There have been no new reports of cases at the resort since Wednesday.





