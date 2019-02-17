100 baby seals stolen from breeding ground in NE China, 1/3 die in poor treatment

Spotted seals rest on the coastal mudflat of Sandaogou in Panjin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 25, 2018. Over 300 spotted seals rest here and will head back to the Pacific regions in late May. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

More than a third of the 100 baby seals stolen from a breeding zone had died by Saturday after local police in Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning Province took several suspects in custody.The 100 baby spotted seals, an endangered and protected species in China, were stolen from a natural breeding area in Liaodong Bay and hidden at a farm on Changxing Island, Dalian, the local newspaper Peninsula Morning Post reported on Friday.After receiving a report by local residents on February 11, the police raided the farm, found the 100 baby seals and arrested several suspects, the newspaper reported.The baby seals, which were still breast feeding when they were taken, suffered from shock and poor immunity, according to the report.When police recovered the seals, 29 were already dead and eight others died later, according to a statement by China Biodiversity Conservation and Green Development Foundation sent to the Global Times on Sunday.Spotted seals can be easily trained to do tricks and entertain people at aquariums, which was probably why they were stolen, the Peninsula Morning Post reported.Spotted seals in Liaodong Bay are genetically unique in the world, the Foundation said in the statement, noting that it is very important that the animals are well-protected.The newspaper reported that there are about 2,000 spotted seals living in Liaodong Bay.The foundation urged authorities to enhance supervision of aquariums and illegal sales of spotted seals.The case is still under investigation by the police and the suspects will be judged in a court of law, the newspaper said.