Learning Chinese

Chat attacksnowball fight打雪仗(dǎxuězhànɡ)A: It's finally snowing! Once I saw what the weather was like this morning, I knew it would snow. Let's head downstairs to have a snowball fight.终于下雪了,看今早的天气我就知道今天一定会下雪！咱们一起下楼去打雪仗吧！(zhōnɡyú xiàxuě le, kàn jīnzǎo de tiānqì wǒ jiù zhīdào jīntiān yīdìnɡ huì xiàxuě. zánmen yīqǐ xiàlóu qù dǎxuězhànɡ bā.)A: Nah, that's okay. I far prefer watching it snow from the inside.还是算了吧,我更喜欢在屋里看雪。(háishì suànlebā, wǒ ɡènɡ xǐhuān zài wūlǐ kànxuě.)B: We finally get some snow and you don't want to enjoy it?好不容易下雪了,你不想感受一下吗？(hǎobùrónɡyì xiàxuě le, nǐ bùxiǎnɡ ɡǎnshòu yīxiàma?)A: When I was young, I once had a snowball fight and getting soaked from top to bottom. That night I got a bad fever and from then on I never dared to get involved in another snowball fight ever again.我小时候打雪仗时全身都湿透了,当天晚上就发烧了,直到现在我都不敢再打雪仗了。(wǒ xiǎoshíhòu dǎxuězhànɡ shí quánshēn dōu shītòu le, dānɡtiān wǎnshànɡ jiù fāshāo le, zhídào xiànzài wǒ dōu bùɡǎn zài dǎxuězhànɡ le.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT