Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Try, as a case
5 Great time
10 Documentary, for one
14 Highest point
15 Like "The X-Files"
16 "Garfield" dog
17 Celebrations attended by Behar and Reid?
20 Put one's foot down
21 Sunday school stack
22 Thailand neighbor
24 Starbucks size
25 Inattention perpetrated by Rogers and Smith?
31 Adam's grandson
32 League members
33 Soccer guard spot
35 ___ Arbor
36 Salsa or guacamole
37 College email ender
38 Beer barrels
40 Leers at
42 "Beowulf" beverage
43 Magazine issue with no mention of Ginsburg and West-heimer?
46 Cincinnati MLB squad
47 Snitched
48 Invisible
51 Work boot tip
55 Movie that bombed after Lange and Davis backed out?
59 Condo, e.g.
60 Brandish
61 "___ Brockovich"
62 Coop group
63 Collar inserts
64 Admissions office figure
DOWN
1 Muslim pilgrim
2 Business school subj.
3 Vegetarian meal brand
4 Sometimes-free soda servings
5 Sing loudly
6 Summer zodiac sign
7 Parenthesis shape
8 (Not my error)
9 Oolong holders
10 Minor faults
11 False god
12 ___
13 Clutter
18 Pilots' mil. branch
19 Window base
23 Large hammers
24 Violent storm
25 Watered-down
26 ___ tube (river float)
27 It sounds like "you"
28 Manicure focuses
29 Baby bird sound
30 Kind of basin or wave
34 Naked
39 D and C, in D.C.
40 Stale report
41 Candidates' TV purchases
42 Sat for a photo shoot
44 Dog walker's command
45 H. G. Wells race
48 "Don't think so"
49 All alternative
50 "Wheel of Fortune" motion
52 Remedy
53 Solo by Verdi
54 Philly Ivy
56 Simple dog command
57 ___ urchin
58 Wing it?
Sollution