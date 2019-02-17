Puzzle

1 Try, as a case5 Great time10 Documentary, for one14 Highest point15 Like "The X-Files"16 "Garfield" dog17 Celebrations attended by Behar and Reid?20 Put one's foot down21 Sunday school stack22 Thailand neighbor24 Starbucks size25 Inattention perpetrated by Rogers and Smith?31 Adam's grandson32 League members33 Soccer guard spot35 ___ Arbor36 Salsa or guacamole37 College email ender38 Beer barrels40 Leers at42 "Beowulf" beverage43 Magazine issue with no mention of Ginsburg and West-heimer?46 Cincinnati MLB squad47 Snitched48 Invisible51 Work boot tip55 Movie that bombed after Lange and Davis backed out?59 Condo, e.g.60 Brandish61 "___ Brockovich"62 Coop group63 Collar inserts64 Admissions office figureDOWN1 Muslim pilgrim2 Business school subj.3 Vegetarian meal brand4 Sometimes-free soda servings5 Sing loudly6 Summer zodiac sign7 Parenthesis shape8 (Not my error)9 Oolong holders10 Minor faults11 False god12 ___13 Clutter18 Pilots' mil. branch19 Window base23 Large hammers24 Violent storm25 Watered-down26 ___ tube (river float)27 It sounds like "you"28 Manicure focuses29 Baby bird sound30 Kind of basin or wave34 Naked39 D and C, in D.C.40 Stale report41 Candidates' TV purchases42 Sat for a photo shoot44 Dog walker's command45 H. G. Wells race48 "Don't think so"49 All alternative50 "Wheel of Fortune" motion52 Remedy53 Solo by Verdi54 Philly Ivy56 Simple dog command57 ___ urchin58 Wing it?

