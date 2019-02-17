Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/2/17 16:23:39

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Try, as a case

  5 Great time

 10 Documentary, for one

 14 Highest point

 15 Like "The X-Files"

 16 "Garfield" dog

 17 Celebrations attended by Behar and Reid?

 20 Put one's foot down

 21 Sunday school stack

 22 Thailand neighbor

 24 Starbucks size

 25 Inattention perpetrated by Rogers and Smith?

 31 Adam's grandson

 32 League members

 33 Soccer guard spot

 35 ___ Arbor

 36 Salsa or guacamole

 37 College email ender

 38 Beer barrels

 40 Leers at

 42 "Beowulf" beverage

 43 Magazine issue with no mention of Ginsburg and West-heimer?

 46 Cincinnati MLB squad

 47 Snitched

 48 Invisible

 51 Work boot tip

 55 Movie that bombed after Lange and Davis backed out?

 59 Condo, e.g.

 60 Brandish

 61 "___ Brockovich"

 62 Coop group

 63 Collar inserts

 64 Admissions office figure

DOWN

  1 Muslim pilgrim

  2 Business school subj.

  3 Vegetarian meal brand

  4 Sometimes-free soda servings

  5 Sing loudly

  6 Summer zodiac sign

  7 Parenthesis shape

  8 (Not my error)

  9 Oolong holders

 10 Minor faults

 11 False god

 12 ___

 13 Clutter

 18 Pilots' mil. branch

 19 Window base

 23 Large hammers

 24 Violent storm

 25 Watered-down

 26 ___ tube (river float)

 27 It sounds like "you"

 28 Manicure focuses

 29 Baby bird sound

 30 Kind of basin or wave

 34 Naked

 39 D and C, in D.C.

 40 Stale report

 41 Candidates' TV purchases

 42 Sat for a photo shoot

 44 Dog walker's command

 45 H. G. Wells race

 48 "Don't think so"

 49 All alternative

 50 "Wheel of Fortune" motion

 52 Remedy

 53 Solo by Verdi

 54 Philly Ivy

 56 Simple dog command

 57 ___ urchin

 58 Wing it?

Sollution



 

