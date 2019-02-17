Foreign firms help SOEs

The Chinese government supports private firms and foreign-funded companies to join the reform and growth of centrally administrated state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and make joint efforts to explore ways in mixed ownership reforms, a Chinese official said over the weekend.



China supports the SOEs to join the development of private and foreign-funded companies, Xiao Yaqing, chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, said at a forum held in Yabuli, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Saturday.



Xiao stressed that SOEs and private companies should pursue cooperation and insist on opening-up to seek further and stable growth.

