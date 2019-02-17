JD Finance apologizes

JD Finance's customer service account on Weibo issued a statement on Sunday, apologizing for the latest controversy over potential user privacy infringement via its Android app.



It said the function that can potentially cause privacy infringement has been taken down.



A user posted a video on Weibo claiming that the JD Finance app saves users' screenshots under the app's folders, and questioning whether the app could infringe users' privacy, Beijing Youth Daily reported over the weekend.



JD Finance has responded that the cached picture is only used for a prompting image on the user's mobile phone, according to the report.



In its latest statement, JD again apologized for "hurting users' trust" and vowed that it has not and will not infringe users' privacy.

