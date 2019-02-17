Spain’s BBVA unfreezes Chinese customers’ bank accounts after protest in Madrid

Photo: VCG

BBVA has entirely unfrozen bank accounts that were frozen after February 1 and the accounts of almost 40,000 Chinese people residing or studying in Spain have been restored, a union of Chinese communities in Spain said in a posting on its WeChat account on Sunday.





Another announcement on the union's account on Friday said that a protest was organized at the BBVA Foundation in Madrid on the same day.





"The bank apologized on Saturday but denied that it had deliberately discriminated against Chinese customers, claiming the accounts were frozen in compliance with Spanish anti-money laundering regulations," CNN reported on Saturday.

According to videos circulated on social media, hundreds of Chinese protestors waved Spanish and Chinese flags as they accused BBVA of racism for freezing their bank accounts without warning.





This was the latest move by Chinese in Spain to protect their legal rights against banks' freezes on their accounts. The freezes started in 2018 and became worse starting in August. Over the past

few weeks, mostly around the Spring Festival holidays, great inconvenience was caused to many Chinese in Spain, according to media reports.

BBVA only notified relevant Chinese customers via mobile apps one or two days before freezing their accounts, Noel Sunuoyi, a Spanish male, said in a video posted last week on his Sina Weibo account.

Even if customers updated their information as requested afterward, it would take months to unfreeze their accounts, he reckoned. He said that BBVA's explanation and behavior were improper and it's more like they were just targetting Chinese, which is racism.





Chen Xiongfeng, deputy director-general of the Department of Consular Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs , met Consul General of Spain in China Jose Luis Garcia Galan on Friday, on the matter of banking problems reported by Chinese citizens in Spain.

"Spain attaches importance to China's concern, and is shocked that so many Chinese interests were impacted. The government has no discriminatory policy against Chinese nationals," the consul general said, according to a Friday statement on cs.mfa.gov.cn.





Spain's foreign ministry has conveyed concerns of the Chinese side to Spain's central bank and related financial regulatory institutions and has requested them to give an explanation in the fastest possible manner, said the statement.





In Sunday's announcement, the union of Chinese communities in Spain also said that it will collect feedback from the people who were affected and have further discussions with BBVA.

Spain's second-largest bank has apologized and unfrozen some Chinese customers' accounts frozen after Chinese customers protested and accused the financial services group of racism.