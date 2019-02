Farmers work in fields across China

A farmer maintains a greenhouse in Hongze District of Huai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Chen Liang)

Farmers work in the field in Jiaji Town of Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Meng Zhongde)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 17, 2019 shows farmers planting radish in Pingyi County of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Wu Jiquan)

A farmer walks in the field in Rongjiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Hu Tao)