China's real estate sector to continue playing major economic role: experts





New buildings under construction in Beijing in December 2018 Photo: VCG

The "spring" of China's property sector will last for some decades as the country's mass urbanization is still in progress, and during this process opportunities will arise.During the 2019 Yabuli China Entrepreneur Forum in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Sunday, several entrepreneurs in the real estate industry expressed an upbeat attitude toward the huge growth scope for the Chinese property market in the long run.Liu Daoming, chairman of Myhome Group, told the forum that there are at least two decades ahead for the "spring" to continue in the property market. There will be much time needed for the process of urbanization and improvements in housing constructed prior to the 1990s, according to a report by yicai.com on Sunday.Yufeng Capital Chairman Feng Lun noted although the residential property is now showing a slowing growth pace due to lukewarm buyer demand under policy regulation, the non-residential sector has just begun to climb in large scale. "We should keep a forward-looking mind," Feng was quoted as saying in the report.China has made obvious achievements in stabilizing its home prices in the past two years, particularly in such first-tier cities as Beijing and Shanghai, through measures to crack down on speculation."No price boom or slump has occurred in the property market last year, and this year we can pay attention to transactions of existing homes, which might be very different from city to city," Liu Cheng, director of the investment department at the China City Development Academy, told the Global Times on Sunday."With population inflow and outflow speeds accelerating, inelastic demand for homes might surge in one place, but in contrast you can also witness quickly slowing demand in another place," Liu noted.If basic house demand was met in the past two decades, then there are opportunities driven by the demand for improvement, said Liu.According to an industry report released on Friday by a team led by Ren Zeping, vice president and chief economist with Evergrande - who's also been called the most expensive analyst in the Chinese mainland market - there will be roughly 1.1-1.3 billion square meters of housing demand per year from 2018 to 2030 in China's cities and towns."China's property market will gradually slide from high-speed development to mid-speed development with high quality," read the report.House prices in Chinese cities increased at a slower pace in January and are expected to remain stable, according to the China Index Academy, a property research institution, the Xinhua News Agency reported earlier this month.The average price of new homes in 100 cities rose 0.22 percent month-on-month in January, down 0.03 percentage point from December 2018, according to a survey conducted by the institution.For the full year of 2018, real estate investment, which mainly focuses on the residential sector but includes commercial and office space, increased 9.5 percent from the year-earlier period, down from 9.7 percent in January-November, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed in January.Last year, property sales by area rose a modest 1.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the NBS.