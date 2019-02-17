China's research icebreaker Xuelong to arrive in Shanghai in mid-March





Photo taken on Feb. 15, 2019 shows a penguin and a seal on an iceberg in Antarctica. China's research icebreaker Xuelong, with 126 crew members aboard on the 35th Antarctic research mission, on Thursday local time left the Zhongshan Station on its way back to China. It is expected to arrive in Shanghai in mid-March. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

