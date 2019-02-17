116th Annual North American Int'l Toy Fair kicks off in New York





Colorful child's riding toys are displayed at the 116th Annual North American International Toy Fair at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, the United States, Feb. 16, 2019. The toy fair, held from February 16 to 19 this year, gathered more than 1,000 toy exhibitors and hundreds of thousands of toys and youth entertainment products to retail outlets and trade guests from over 100 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A sales person shows toy products at the 116th Annual North American International Toy Fair at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, the United States, Feb. 16, 2019. The toy fair, held from February 16 to 19 this year, gathered more than 1,000 toy exhibitors and hundreds of thousands of toys and youth entertainment products to retail outlets and trade guests from over 100 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Exhibitor representatives demonstrate a marbel maze game at the 116th Annual North American International Toy Fair at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, the United States, Feb. 16, 2019. The toy fair, held from February 16 to 19 this year, gathered more than 1,000 toy exhibitors and hundreds of thousands of toys and youth entertainment products to retail outlets and trade guests from over 100 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Personnel with giraffe costume pose at the 116th Annual North American International Toy Fair at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, the United States, Feb. 16, 2019. The toy fair, held from February 16 to 19 this year, gathered more than 1,000 toy exhibitors and hundreds of thousands of toys and youth entertainment products to retail outlets and trade guests from over 100 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)