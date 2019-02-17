Envoys to visit Kashi, Hotan in Xinjiang





Foreign journalists interview students at Kashgar vocational education and training center in Kashgar, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, January 13, 2019. A media group consisting of people from six countries praised the development and stability of Xinjiang after visiting the region. The Silk Road Celebrity China Tour was held from January 9 to 16 in Xinjiang, with 12 media representatives from Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka visiting locals and a vocational training center. Photo: Xinhua