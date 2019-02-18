Chinese composer to fuse Chinese melodies, jazz at New York concert

A Chinese musician will showcase the charm of "Chinese jazz," his bold exploration in connecting the Eastern and Western melodies, at a concert next week.



On Feb. 20, Liu Dongfeng, a Chinese composer, arranger and pianist, will team up with his multicultural band to perform his latest compositions in New York City.



Drawing on musical influences from his native China, Liu wrote the music by fusing Chinese melodies with American jazz harmonies and Caribbean rhythms, a unique style which he called "Chinese jazz."



"Combining Chinese music with traditional jazz can produce a kaleidoscopic work, an accessible way for international audience to understand Chinese culture," Liu, who is also a voting member of Grammy Recording Academy, told Xinhua on Saturday.



"I hope this kind of 'Chinese jazz' will offer a new perspective in the world music," he added.



Kabir Sehgal, who won two Grammy Awards and a Latin Grammy Award as a record producer, once commented Liu's music as "peerless, meditative and magnificent."



Born and raised in China, Liu felt a deep affinity for the music of the Caribbean. He released his first album "That Time" in 2014 and recorded the second album "China Caribe" in New York in 2018.



The concert will also feature other Chinese musicians, including Min Xiaofen, on pipa and ruan, types of Chinese lutes, and Yang Feifei on erhu, a bowed, two-stringed instrument.

