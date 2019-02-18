Lamas of the Labrang Monastery uncover the large yellow curtain on a huge thangka scroll painting bearing the image of the Buddha during the annual "sunning of the Buddha" ceremony of Labrang Monastery in Xiahe County, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Feb. 17, 2019. The annual "sunning of the Buddha" is one of the most important ceremonies at Labrang, which is regarded as a top Tibetan Buddhism educational institution in China. The ceremony is held each year on the 13th day of the first lunar month. It also attracted crowds of tourists. Built in 1709, Labrang Monastery is one of the six great monasteries of the Gelug Sect of Tibetan Buddhism. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Aerial photo shows the scene of the annual "sunning of the Buddha" ceremony of Labrang Monastery in Xiahe County, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Feb. 17, 2019. The annual "sunning of the Buddha" is one of the most important ceremonies at Labrang in Xiahe County, which is regarded as a top Tibetan Buddhism educational institution in China. The ceremony is held each year on the 13th day of the first lunar month. It also attracted crowds of tourists. Built in 1709, Labrang Monastery is one of the six great monasteries of the Gelug Sect of Tibetan Buddhism. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Photo shows the scene of the annual "sunning of the Buddha" ceremony of Labrang Monastery in Xiahe County, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Feb. 17, 2019. The annual "sunning of the Buddha" is one of the most important ceremonies at Labrang in Xiahe County, which is regarded as a top Tibetan Buddhism educational institution in China. The ceremony is held each year on the 13th day of the first lunar month. It also attracted crowds of tourists. Built in 1709, Labrang Monastery is one of the six great monasteries of the Gelug Sect of Tibetan Buddhism. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A horse team opens a way for the annual "sunning of the Buddha" ceremony of Labrang Monastery in Xiahe County, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Feb. 17, 2019. The annual "sunning of the Buddha" is one of the most important ceremonies at Labrang in Xiahe County, which is regarded as a top Tibetan Buddhism educational institution in China. The ceremony is held each year on the 13th day of the first lunar month. It also attracted crowds of tourists. Built in 1709, Labrang Monastery is one of the six great monasteries of the Gelug Sect of Tibetan Buddhism. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Lamas of the Labrang Monastery shoulder a huge thangka scroll painting bearing the image of the Buddha towards a nearby Buddha-exhibition hill during the annual "sunning of the Buddha" ceremony of Labrang Monastery in Xiahe County, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Feb. 17, 2019. The annual "sunning of the Buddha" is one of the most important ceremonies at Labrang in Xiahe County, which is regarded as a top Tibetan Buddhism educational institution in China. The ceremony is held each year on the 13th day of the first lunar month. It also attracted crowds of tourists. Built in 1709, Labrang Monastery is one of the six great monasteries of the Gelug Sect of Tibetan Buddhism. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Lamas of the Labrang Monastery shoulder the huge thangka scroll painting bearing the image of the Buddha back to the Labrang Monastery after the annual "sunning of the Buddha" ceremony in Xiahe County, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Feb. 17, 2019. The annual "sunning of the Buddha" is one of the most important ceremonies at Labrang in Xiahe County, which is regarded as a top Tibetan Buddhism educational institution in China. The ceremony is held each year on the 13th day of the first lunar month. It also attracted crowds of tourists. Built in 1709, Labrang Monastery is one of the six great monasteries of the Gelug Sect of Tibetan Buddhism. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Lamas of the Labrang Monastery unroll the huge thangka scroll painting bearing the image of the Buddha covered by a large yellow curtain during the annual "sunning of the Buddha" ceremony of Labrang Monastery in Xiahe County, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Feb. 17, 2019. The annual "sunning of the Buddha" is one of the most important ceremonies at Labrang in Xiahe County, which is regarded as a top Tibetan Buddhism educational institution in China. The ceremony is held each year on the 13th day of the first lunar month. It also attracted crowds of tourists. Built in 1709, Labrang Monastery is one of the six great monasteries of the Gelug Sect of Tibetan Buddhism. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)