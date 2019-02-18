Tanghulu sold during activity to greet upcoming Lantern Festival in north China's Hebei

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/2/18 9:51:09

Tourists walk past booths selling tanghulu, a traditional Chinese snack of candied fruit, during an activity to greet the upcoming Lantern Festival in Lihua Village of Renqiu, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2019. The traditional Chinese Lantern Festival falls on Feb. 19 this year. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)


 

Tourists walk past booths selling tanghulu, a traditional Chinese snack of candied fruit, during an activity to greet the upcoming Lantern Festival in Lihua Village of Renqiu, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2019. The traditional Chinese Lantern Festival falls on Feb. 19 this year. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)


 

A child looks at tanghulu, a traditional Chinese snack of candied fruit, during an activity to greet the upcoming Lantern Festival in Lihua Village of Renqiu, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2019. The traditional Chinese Lantern Festival falls on Feb. 19 this year. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)


 

Tourists walk past booths selling tanghulu, a traditional Chinese snack of candied fruit, during an activity to greet the upcoming Lantern Festival in Lihua Village of Renqiu, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2019. The traditional Chinese Lantern Festival falls on Feb. 19 this year. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)


 

Tourists buy tanghulu, a traditional Chinese snack of candied fruit, during an activity to greet the upcoming Lantern Festival in Lihua Village of Renqiu, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2019. The traditional Chinese Lantern Festival falls on Feb. 19 this year. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus