Snowfall hits southern mountainous area of Ningxia, NW China

Pedestrians walk on a street in Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on Feb. 17, 2019. A snowfall hit southern mountainous area of Ningxia Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Photo shows the snowy scenery in Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on Feb. 17, 2019. A snowfall hit southern mountainous area of Ningxia Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

A snow-removal machine works on a street in Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on Feb. 17, 2019. A snowfall hit southern mountainous area of Ningxia Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

