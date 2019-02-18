Snowfall hits southern mountainous area of Ningxia, NW China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/2/18 10:03:59

Pedestrians walk on a street in Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on Feb. 17, 2019. A snowfall hit southern mountainous area of Ningxia Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)


 

Photo shows the snowy scenery in Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on Feb. 17, 2019. A snowfall hit southern mountainous area of Ningxia Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)


 

A snow-removal machine works on a street in Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on Feb. 17, 2019. A snowfall hit southern mountainous area of Ningxia Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)


 

Pedestrians walk on a street in Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on Feb. 17, 2019. A snowfall hit southern mountainous area of Ningxia Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)


 

