Chinese Lunar New Year parade held in Manhattan's Chinatown of New York City

People perform a dragon dance during the Chinese Lunar New Year parade in Manhattan's Chinatown of New York City, the United States, Feb. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)
People watch a dragon dance during the Chinese Lunar New Year parade in Manhattan's Chinatown of New York City, the United States, Feb. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)
People watch the Chinese Lunar New Year parade in Manhattan's Chinatown of New York City, the United States, Feb. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)
People perform a dragon dance during the Chinese Lunar New Year parade in Manhattan's Chinatown of New York City, the United States, Feb. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer participates in the Chinese Lunar New Year parade in Manhattan's Chinatown of New York City, the United States, Feb. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer participates in the Chinese Lunar New Year parade in Manhattan's Chinatown of New York City, the United States, Feb. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)
People watch the Chinese Lunar New Year parade in Manhattan's Chinatown of New York City, the United States, Feb. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio participates in the Chinese Lunar New Year parade in Manhattan's Chinatown of New York City, the United States, Feb. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)
People watch the Chinese Lunar New Year parade in Manhattan's Chinatown of New York City, the United States, Feb. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)
A man takes a selfie with a pig mascot during the Chinese Lunar New Year parade in Manhattan's Chinatown of New York City, the United States, Feb. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)