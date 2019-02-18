Chinese Lunar New Year parade held in Manhattan's Chinatown of New York City

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/2/18 10:18:33

People perform a dragon dance during the Chinese Lunar New Year parade in Manhattan's Chinatown of New York City, the United States, Feb. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)


 

People watch a dragon dance during the Chinese Lunar New Year parade in Manhattan's Chinatown of New York City, the United States, Feb. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)


 

People watch the Chinese Lunar New Year parade in Manhattan's Chinatown of New York City, the United States, Feb. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)


 

People perform a dragon dance during the Chinese Lunar New Year parade in Manhattan's Chinatown of New York City, the United States, Feb. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)


 

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer participates in the Chinese Lunar New Year parade in Manhattan's Chinatown of New York City, the United States, Feb. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)


 

People watch the Chinese Lunar New Year parade in Manhattan's Chinatown of New York City, the United States, Feb. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)


 

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio participates in the Chinese Lunar New Year parade in Manhattan's Chinatown of New York City, the United States, Feb. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)


 

People watch the Chinese Lunar New Year parade in Manhattan's Chinatown of New York City, the United States, Feb. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)


 

A man takes a selfie with a pig mascot during the Chinese Lunar New Year parade in Manhattan's Chinatown of New York City, the United States, Feb. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)


 

