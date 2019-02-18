Russia, Saudi Arabia discuss supplies of S-400 systems

Russian S-400 missile air defence systems on display during a parade at Red Square in Moscow, May 9, 2018. (REUTERS)

Russia and Saudi Arabia are negotiating a contract to supply the S-400 air defense missile systems to the kingdom, local media reported Sunday.The two countries are holding additional consultations, Alexander Mikheev, CEO of Russia's state-run arms exporter Rosoboronexport, was quoted by TASS news agency as saying.The S-400 system, designed and manufactured by Russia's Almaz-Antey arms manufacturer, is considered the most advanced of its kind in Russia, capable of destroying targets at a distance of up to 400 km and a height of up to 30 km.According to Sputnik news agency, Russia has started supplying AK103 assault rifles to Saudi Arabia under a contract signed in 2017, Mikheev said at the IDEX 2019 international defense exhibition in Abu Dhabi.The two countries will soon agree on a project to jointly produce AK103 assault rifles in Saudi Arabia, he added.