Expo Sweet held in Warsaw, Poland

A flamingo-shaped cake is seen on display at the Expo Sweet in Warsaw, Poland, on Feb. 17, 2019. Expo Sweet, one of the largest confectionery and ice-cream fairs in Poland, is held in Warsaw from Feb. 17 to 20. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)

Various kinds of desserts are seen on display at the Expo Sweet in Warsaw, Poland, on Feb. 17, 2019. Expo Sweet, one of the largest confectionery and ice-cream fairs in Poland, is held in Warsaw from Feb. 17 to 20. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)

A man takes photos of handmade confectionery at the Expo Sweet in Warsaw, Poland, on Feb. 17, 2019. Expo Sweet, one of the largest confectionery and ice-cream fairs in Poland, is held in Warsaw from Feb. 17 to 20. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)

A confectionery cook makes popsicles at the Expo Sweet in Warsaw, Poland, on Feb. 17, 2019. Expo Sweet, one of the largest confectionery and ice-cream fairs in Poland, is held in Warsaw from Feb. 17 to 20. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)