In pics: cat exhibition in Warsaw, Poland

A man takes photos of a cat during a cat exhibition in Warsaw, Poland, on Feb. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)

A cat is seen during a cat exhibition in Warsaw, Poland, on Feb. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)

A woman takes photos of a cat during a cat exhibition in Warsaw, Poland, on Feb. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)

A cat is seen during a cat exhibition in Warsaw, Poland, on Feb. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)

A cat is seen during a cat exhibition in Warsaw, Poland, on Feb. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)