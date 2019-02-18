Rainbow appears in sky after rainfall in Bangkok, Thailand

A rainbow appears in the sky after rainfall in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 17, 2019. The rainfall helped to improve the air quality in Bangkok. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

The photo shows King Power MahaNakhon skyscraper under a clear sky after rainfall in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 17, 2019. The rainfall helped to improve the air quality in Bangkok. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

The photo shows King Power MahaNakhon skyscraper in sunset after rainfall in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 17, 2019. The rainfall helped to improve the air quality in Bangkok. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

The photo shows King Power MahaNakhon skyscraper in sunset after rainfall in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 17, 2019. The rainfall helped to improve the air quality in Bangkok. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)