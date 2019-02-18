22nd Stuckli Balloonfiesta held in Sattel-Hochstuckli, Switzerland

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/2/18 11:51:50

Participants fly their hot air balloons during the 22nd Stuckli Balloonfiesta in Sattel-Hochstuckli, Switzerland, Feb. 17, 2019. The festival held on Sunday attracted many hot air balloon lovers and visitors to Sattel-Hochstuckli, a famous tourist destination. (Xinhua/Michele Limina)


 

A participant prepares a hot air balloon during the 22nd Stuckli Balloonfiesta in Sattel-Hochstuckli, Switzerland, Feb. 17, 2019. The festival held on Sunday attracted many hot air balloon lovers and visitors to Sattel-Hochstuckli, a famous tourist destination. (Xinhua/Michele Limina)


 

Participants prepare their hot air balloons during the 22nd Stuckli Balloonfiesta in Sattel-Hochstuckli, Switzerland, Feb. 17, 2019. The festival held on Sunday attracted many hot air balloon lovers and visitors to Sattel-Hochstuckli, a famous tourist destination. (Xinhua/Michele Limina)


 

Participants fly their hot air balloons during the 22nd Stuckli Balloonfiesta in Sattel-Hochstuckli, Switzerland, Feb. 17, 2019. The festival held on Sunday attracted many hot air balloon lovers and visitors to Sattel-Hochstuckli, a famous tourist destination. (Xinhua/Michele Limina)


 

Visitors watch hot air balloons during the 22nd Stuckli Balloonfiesta in Sattel-Hochstuckli, Switzerland, Feb. 17, 2019. The festival held on Sunday attracted many hot air balloon lovers and visitors to Sattel-Hochstuckli, a famous tourist destination. (Xinhua/Michele Limina)


 

Visitors watch hot air balloons during the 22nd Stuckli Balloonfiesta in Sattel-Hochstuckli, Switzerland, Feb. 17, 2019. The festival held on Sunday attracted many hot air balloon lovers and visitors to Sattel-Hochstuckli, a famous tourist destination. (Xinhua/Michele Limina)


 

Participants fly their hot air balloons during the 22nd Stuckli Balloonfiesta in Sattel-Hochstuckli, Switzerland, Feb. 17, 2019. The festival held on Sunday attracted many hot air balloon lovers and visitors to Sattel-Hochstuckli, a famous tourist destination. (Xinhua/Michele Limina)


 

Participants prepare their hot air balloons during the 22nd Stuckli Balloonfiesta in Sattel-Hochstuckli, Switzerland, on Feb. 17, 2019. The festival held on Sunday attracted many hot air balloon lovers and visitors to Sattel-Hochstuckli, a famous tourist destination. (Xinhua/Michele Limina)


 

A participant prepares a hot air balloon during the 22nd Stuckli Balloonfiesta in Sattel-Hochstuckli, Switzerland, Feb. 17, 2019. The festival held on Sunday attracted many hot air balloon lovers and visitors to Sattel-Hochstuckli, a famous tourist destination. (Xinhua/Michele Limina)


 

Participants prepare their hot air balloons during the 22nd Stuckli Balloonfiesta in Sattel-Hochstuckli, Switzerland, Feb. 17, 2019. The festival held on Sunday attracted many hot air balloon lovers and visitors to Sattel-Hochstuckli, a famous tourist destination. (Xinhua/Michele Limina)


 

