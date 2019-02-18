Chinese provinces aspire to space economy, creating new growth drivers: report

Several provinces in China are developing space-related industries, aiming at establishing a "space economy" and creating new drivers of economic development.



New initiatives on related projects have been made in several provinces, including Northeast China's Jilin Province, South China's Hainan Province, Southwest China's Sichuan Province and Central China's Hubei Province, according to a report by people.cn on Monday.



Jilin Province is located in the old industrial base of Northeast China with pillar industries such as automobiles, petrochemicals, and passenger rail trains. According to the report, the province has made great efforts to develop the aerospace industry in recent years, and has worked in collaboration with several research institutes such as the Changchun Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.



Jinlin's focus this year is to work with Changguang Satellite Technology Co. on the construction of the "Jilin No. 1" satellite network, which will be able to deliver more than 35 high-performance small-scale launch vehicles every year once the first phase of the project is completed. It will also build capacity for the production of major components of aerospace products, according to the report.



In addition to Jilin, provinces such as Sichuan, Hubei and Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province have also begun to put efforts toward targeting the aerospace industry, striving to tap their potential and seize new opportunities in emerging industries.





