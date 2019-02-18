Xi'an sees boom in tourism market as Spring Festival holiday draws to end

Tourists visit a pedestrianized shopping street in Qujiang New District, Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 17, 2019. Xi'an sees a boom in its tourism market as the Spring Festival holiday draws to an end, with some tourist areas still crowded with visitors. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 17, 2019 shows a pedestrianized shopping street in Qujiang New District, Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an sees a boom in its tourism market as the Spring Festival holiday draws to an end, with some tourist areas still crowded with visitors. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

