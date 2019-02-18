Dad makes Iron Man outfit to prove his daughter was telling friends the truth





Bao Guojian wears the Iron Man outfit and takes group photo with children. Source: Pear Video

A young father, whose hobby is making life-sized replicas of Iron Man, won a lot of fans at his daughter's school.Bao Guojian, 34, spent two years and 30,000 yuan ($4,428) making an exact replica - minus the weapons - of the Marvel Comics' Iron Man character, which he wore to his daughter's kindergarten, the People's Daily reported on Sunday.His daughter had told her classmates that her dad was Iron Man but no one believed her. "I wanted to prove to them that my daughter wasn't a liar so I went to her classroom wearing the Mark 17," said Bao pointing to the red and gold Iron Man outfit hanging in his home workshop, which he can't wear after gaining a lot of weight.Bao says he's made 20 to 30 replicas of Marvel Comics characters since 2013."I want my dad to make a new Spider Man costume now!" said Bao's daughter."I'm so happy that my hobby can bring joy to my kids," said Bao.People's Daily